Boxedwine
Boxedwine is an emulator that runs Windows applications. It achieves this by running an unmodified 32-bit version of Wine, and emulating the Linux kernel and CPU. It is written in C++ with SDL and is supported on multiple platforms.
Boxedwine is open source and released under the terms of the GNU General Public License v2 (GPL). Features
Runs 16-bit Windows applications
Runs 32-bit Windows applications
Runs in a browser with Emscripten (wasm and asm.js)
Runs on Windows, Mac and Linux
Can run multiple version of Wine, from 1.8 to 5.0
Repo is at: https://github.com/danoon2/Boxedwine