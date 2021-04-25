Boxedwine

Boxedwine is an emulator that runs Windows applications. It achieves this by running an unmodified 32-bit version of Wine, and emulating the Linux kernel and CPU. It is written in C++ with SDL and is supported on multiple platforms.

Boxedwine is open source and released under the terms of the GNU General Public License v2 (GPL). Features

Runs 16-bit Windows applications Runs 32-bit Windows applications Runs in a browser with Emscripten (wasm and asm.js) Runs on Windows, Mac and Linux Can run multiple version of Wine, from 1.8 to 5.0

Repo is at: https://github.com/danoon2/Boxedwine