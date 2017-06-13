Spellbook of Modern Web Dev
A Big Picture, Thesaurus, and Taxonomy of Modern JavaScript Web Development
- This document originated from a bunch of most commonly used links and learning resources I sent to every new web developer on our full-stack web development team.
- For each problem domain and each technology, I try my best to pick only one or a few links that are most important, typical, common or popular and not outdated, base on the clear trends, public data and empirical observation.
- Prefer fine-grained classifications and deep hierarchies over featureless descriptions and distractive comments.
- Ideally, each line is a unique category. The " / " symbol between the links means they are replaceable. The ", " symbol between the links means they are complementary.
- I wish this document could be closer to a kind of knowledge graph or skill tree than a list or a collection.
- It currently contains 2000+ links (projects, tools, plugins, services, articles, books, sites, etc.)
- Feel free to submit the missing or better links in your opinion. Also, please provide the reason.
Table of Contents
- Platforms and Languages
- Open Web Platform
- Learning, Reference, Visual Tools
- Performance, Security, Semantics / SEO / Accessibility
- HTML5 Features
- HTML/DOM, Appearance, Interaction, Access, Network, Media, Graphics, Computing...
- CSS Features
- RWD, Layout, Typography, Text, Animation, Effects...
- Next Generation CSS
- CSS Module, PostCSS, CSS in JS
- Best Practices (Skeleton, Methodology, Code Style...)
- Know More about Web Design / UI Design / UX Design (RWD, Atomic Design, Motion Design, Grid System, Typography, Style Guide...)
- Next Generation JS
- ES6+ Features, Intro to ES6+, Re-intro to JS, Important Proposals, Functional Programming, FRP, Static Typing, Code Style...
- Node.js
- Intro, Workshop, Best Practices...
- Platform Compatibility and Proposal Status
- Platform Status / Releases / Updates, ECMAScript Compatibility
- Proposal Status (W3C WG, WICG, WHATWG, ECMA TC39, Node.js CTC)
- JS Engine (V8, JSC, Chakra), Web/JS Runtime (Electron, Cordova, React Native...), Device...
- Cross-browser / Polyfill Libraries
- Appearance, Interaction, Access, Network, Performance, Offline, Media...
- npm Ecosystem
- Finding Packages (Search, Stats, Rank)
- Dependency Management / Release / Maintenance (npm, yarn, lerna, ncp...)
- Convention (Open Source, SemVer, package.json, Small modules, Isomorphic JS / Universal JS...)
- Universal Utility Libraries
- Standard Library Extensions (FP, OOP, Async...)
- Hashing / Generating
- Parsing / Manipulating (URL, Validator, i18n, Date, Numbers, Color, Text, Buffer / Blob...)
- Logic, Network, Storage, NLP, ML...
- Open Web Platform
- Universal Web Apps / Web Pages
- GUI Framework
- View / ViewModel / ViewController (React)
- Model / App State (Redux)
- API (GraphQL)
- GUI Architectures (MVC, MVP, PM, MVVM, Flux, Redux, Elm, MVI, SAM...)
- UI Toolkits
- CSS, React...
- Standalone UI Components
- Layout, Icon, Button, Form, Overlay, Picker, Content, Editor...
- GUI Framework
- Client Side
- UX Libraries
- Drag & Drop, Gesture, Scrolling, Zoom, Tooltip, Tour...
- Graphic Libraries
- Animation (Effects, Loading, Scrolling, Parallax, Transition, Timeline, Motion / Curved Path...)
- 2D (Canvas, SVG, Physics...), 3D (WebGL, Physics...)
- Data Visualization, Game...
- Hybrid Libraries
- Electron, React Native
- UX Libraries
- Server Side
- Network
- HTTP (Intro, Same-origin policy, Performance, HTTPS, HTTP/2, gRPC...)
- TCP, UDP...
- Server-side Best Practices
- Restful API, SaaS, Microservices (API Gateway, Serverless)
- Cloud / Distributed, Web Hosting / Non-distributed
- Authentication / Authorization, Security, Logging / Monitoring, DevOps...
- Microservices / API Services (Node.js)
- Frameworks (RESTful API, Microservices, Serverless, Bots...), GraphQL, DocGen + CodeGen...
- Server-side Libraries (Node.js)
- Configuration, Debugging, Protocols, Network, Crypto, Auth, Storage, Jobs, Scraping, Images, Parsing / Generating, NLP...
- Cloud Services (Global)
- Compute (FaaS / Serverless / WebHook, PaaS, CaaS)
- Storage (Object Storage, DBaaS)
- BaaS (CRUD, Auth, Search, Email, SMS...)
- AIaaS / BDaaS (Natural Language, Computer Vision...)
- Cloud Services (China)
- The evil twins inside the Great Firewall of China
- Network
- Tooling
- Testing
- Unit Testing / Test Runner, Test Doubles
- Web Testing (Integration Testing, Functional Testing, Visual testing, Monkey Testing, Headless Browsers)
- Server-side Testing (Functional Testing, Load Testing)
- Benchmark Testing
- Analysis (Code Coverage, Node.js Security...)
- Documentation
- JS, API, CLI, CSS / Style Guide, Writing
- Toolchain
- Compiler / Transpiler / Preprocessor (Babel, PostCSS...)
- Loader / Builder / Bundler (Webpack, Rollup...)
- Minifier / Compressor / Optimizer (Prepack, Babili / Uglify, imagemin, cssnano / clean-css...)
- Formatter (Prettier, Stylefmt...)
- Static Analysis (ESLint, Flow, StyleLint...)
- Task Automation (npm scripts, Gulp...)
- Workflow
- Development (Micro Generator, Live Reload / Watch / Preview, Dev Tools, HTTP Inspector, Debugging Proxy...)
- Deployment (Process Supervisor, Containers, Container Clusters, PaaS)
- Monitoring (Error Tracking, Logging, APM...)
- Command-line Environment (Mac)
- Terminal, Homebrew, Zsh, Vim, Git, Docker, dotfiles, Utilities...
- Command-line Libraries (Node.js)
- Input (Options/Arguments Parser, Interactive, Configuration...)
- Output (Color / Style, Icon, Updating Log, Notice, Columns, Curses, Drawing...)
- Delivery, OS, API, Parser...
- IDE / Editors
- Atom Plugins (UI, Formating, Operating, Static Analysis, Docs, Assistant, Integration...)
- Out-of-the-box Atom IDE, Other Electron-based IDE, Programming Fonts...
- Useful Apps
- Playground, Visual Tools, Viewer, Docs, Automation...
- Collaboration
- Version Control, ChatOps, Kanban, Markdown, Design...
- Testing
A Subset as a Learning Path
- Open Web Platform
- HTML5 Features
- CSS Features
- Next Generation CSS
- Next Generation JS
- Platform Compatibility and Proposal Status
- Network
- Node.js
- npm Ecosystem
- Command-line Environment (Mac)
- IDE / Editors
- GUI Framework
- Microservices / API Services (Node.js)
- Testing
A Subset for Finding Libraries
- Cross-browser / Polyfill Libraries
- Hybrid Libraries
- GUI Framework
- UI Toolkits
- Standalone UI Components
- UX Libraries
- Graphic Libraries
- Universal Utility Libraries
- Microservices / API Services (Node.js)
- Server-side Libraries (Node.js)
- Command-line Libraries (Node.js)
A Subset for Architecture and Infrastructure
- GUI Framework
- Toolchain
- Workflow
- Microservices / API Services (Node.js)
- Server-side Best Practices
- Cloud Services (Global) / Cloud Services (China)
- Documentation
Platforms and Languages
Open Web Platform
- Learning
- What is the Internet, How does the Internet work
- HTTP - see Server Side > Network
- Evolution of the Web
- MDN's Learn Web Development
- Mastering CSS Principles: A Comprehensive Guide
- What is the Internet, How does the Internet work
- Reference
- MDN Web Docs
- Google Developers
- Apple
- Microsoft Edge Developer Guide
- CSS-Tricks's CSS Almanac
- HTML: The Living Standard (Web Developer Edition)
- W3Fools
- Visual Tools
- see Tooling > Useful Apps > Visual Tools
- Performance
- Rendering
- How Browsers Work: Behind the scenes of modern web browsers,
How Browsers Lay Out Web Pages
- Rendering Performance
- GPU Animation: Doing It Right / An Introduction to Hardware Acceleration with CSS Animations
- CSS will-change
- CSS Containment in Chrome 52
- How Browsers Work: Behind the scenes of modern web browsers,
- Loading
- Offline
- Measure
- Rendering
- Security
- Semantics / SEO / Accessibility
HTML5 Features
- HTML / DOM
- Appearance
- Interaction
- Desktop
- Mobile
- Hardware Agnostic
- Gamepad, Web Speech
- Access
- Network
- Offline
- Overview
- Web Storage, IndexedDB
- FileReader, File, Blob
- Service Worker
- Progressive Web Apps
- Media
- Graphics
- SVG
- Canvas
- WebGL
- WebVR
- Status - WebVR Rocks
- Workshop - Codelabs - Building for Virtual Reality on the Web
- Computing
CSS Features
- Basics
- Responsive Web Design
- Intro - see Platforms and Languages > Next Generation CSS > Know More about Web Design
- Media Queries
- Images
- Units
- Layout
- Flexbox, CSS Grid Layout
- Traditional
- Learn CSS Layout
- CSS Floats 101, All About Floats, CSS Float Theory: Things You Should Know
- CSS Positioning 101
- The Z-Index CSS Property: A Comprehensive Look
- Centering in CSS: A Complete Guide, Absolute Center an Image, How To Center in CSS
- Web Typography
- Text
- Animation
- CSS Transition
- CSS Animation
- Motion Path
- Effects
Next Generation CSS
- CSS Modules
- The End of Global CSS
- Tools - see Tooling > Toolchain > Builder / Bundler > Webpack
- PostCSS
- Intro
- CSSNext
- More Plugins - see Tooling > Toolchain > Compiler / Transpiler / Preprocessor > PostCSS
- CSS in JS
- Best Practices
- Skeleton.css / Normalize.css / Reset.css
- Methodology
- Code Style
- Know More about Web Design / UI Design / UX Design
- Responsive/Adaptive Web Design
- Responsive Web Design Basics /
Responsive Web Design: What It Is And How To Use It
- The Difference Between Responsive and Adaptive Design
- The Current State of Adaptive Design
- Responsivedesign.is - Design, Develop
- Patterns
- Responsive Web Design Basics /
- Atomic Design (Book)
- Motion Design
- Grid System - A Comprehensive Introduction to Grids in Web Design
- calc() grid system - Lost Grid
- flexbox grid system - Flexbox Grid
- The 8-Point Grid
- Typography
- Style Guide
- Style Guide Driven Development / Living Style Guides
- Tools - see Tooling > Documentation > Style Guide
- Examples
- Apple's Human Interface Guidelines
- Google's Material Design
- Microsoft's Fluent Design System
- Airbnb's new design system
- Github's Primer
- Atlassian's Design Guidelines
- Salesforce's Lightning Design System
- Yelp's Styleguide
- IBM's Living Language
- BBC's GEL Guidelines
- A List Apart's pattern library
- USA.gov's Web Design Standards
- MailChimp's Email Design Guide
- Responsive/Adaptive Web Design
Next Generation JS
- ES6+ Features
- Intro to ES6+
- Re-intro to JS
- Articles
- MDN
- Dmitry Soshnikov
- JavaScript. The Core
- ECMA-262-3 in detail
- ECMA-262-5 in detail
- Properties and Property Descriptors, Strict Mode
- Lexical environments: Common Theory, ECMAScript implementation
- Notes
- Dmitri Pavlutin
- Other
- Books:
- Articles
- Reference
- Important Proposals:
- Functional Programming
- Functional Programming for JavaScript People
- Functional Programming Jargon
- Composing Software
- Books
- Lodash's FP Guide
- Introduction to Immutable.js and Functional Programming Concepts
- Why Ramda?
- Fantasy Land
- FRP (Functional Reactive Programming)
- Static Typing
- Code Style
Node.js
- Intro
- The Art of Node
- You Don’t Know Node
- RisingStack's / NodeSource's Understanding the Node.js Event Loop
- Node.js Garbage Collection Explained
- Stream Handbook
- Keeping the Node.js core small
- Debugging Node.js with Google Chrome
- Workshop
- Best Practices
Platform Compatibility and Proposal Status
- Web
- Platform Status
- Platform Releases
- Platform Updates
- Writing forward-compatible websites
- Polyfill - What is a Polyfill?
- Feature Detection - Modernizr/feature-detects, feature.js
- Browser/Device/Runtime Detection - see Platforms and Languages > Universal Utility Libraries > Parsing / Manipulating
- Graded Browser Support - Grade components, not browsers
- ECMAScript
- ECMAScript compatibility table
- Node.js ES2015 Support
- Node 8.x - V8 5.9, Ignition + Turbofan launched
- Node 8.0 LTS - V8 5.8, Five New Features You Need To Know
- Node 7.6 - V8 5.5, Async functions
- Node 6.0 LTS - V8 5.0, 93% of ES6 language features
- Performance - Six Speed
- Proposal Status
- W3C WG (World Wide Web Consortium Working Groups)
- WICG (Web Incubator Community Group)
- WHATWG (Web Hypertext Application Technology Working Group)
- ECMA TC39 (Ecma International Technical Committee 39)
- Node.js CTC (Node.js Core Technical Committee)
- JS Engine
- A Guide to JavaScript Engines for Idiots
- V8
- JSC
- Chakra
- Microsoft Edge’s JavaScript engine to go open-source
- Architecture Overview
- Node-ChakraCore and VM Neutrality in Node.js
- Internal
- Next Generation
- Benchmarks
- Web Runtime / JS Runtime
- Electron
- Tutorials - Essential Electron
- Cordova
- Platform Support
- Top Mistakes by Developers new to Cordova/Phonegap
- Curated Plugins - Awesome Cordova Plugins, Telerik Verified Plugins
- Finding Plugins - plugreg / Plugin Search
- React Native / NativeScript / Weex
- Electron
- Device
Cross-browser / Polyfill Libraries
- Appearance
- Responsive Web Design
- Media Queries - Enquire.js
- Responsive Image - Picturefill
- Viewport Units Buggyfill
- Web Typography
@font-face- Font Face Observer
-
- Web Animation API
- Web Components
- Responsive Web Design
- Interaction
- Keyboard - Mousetrap
scroll-behavior: smooth;- Smoothscroll Polyfill
- PointerEvent - PEP / React Pointable
- ResizeObserver Polyfill
- Access
- Web Notifications API - Push.js / Notify.js
- Clipboard API - Clipboard.js / copy-to-clipboard
- Fullscreen API - Screenfull
- Page Visibility API - Visibility.js
<iframe>- iframe-resizer
- Network
- XHR - window.fetch Polyfill
- Server-Sent Events - EventSource Polyfill
- WebSocket - Socket.IO-client / Engine.IO-client / SockJS-client
- Performance
document-write- PostScribe
- User Timing API - marky
-
- Offline
- Service Work - sw-toolbox
- File / FileReader API
- IndexedDB
- LocalStorage API - localForage
- Media
npm Ecosystem
- npm
- Finding Packages
- Search
- Stats
- Rank
- Dependency Management / Release / Maintenance
- Convention
- Open Source
- SemVer
- package.json
- Small Modules
- Isomorphic JS / Universal JS
Universal Utility Libraries
- Standard Library Extensions
- Utilities
- FP
- Ramda
- Immutable
- Lightweight Alternative - object-path-immutable / dot-prop-immutable
- OOP
- Async
- Syntax
- Node.js API
- Debugging
- Hashing / Generating
- Parsing / Manipulating
- URL
- Environment
- UA Sniffing - UAParser.js / useragent
- Information - platform.js
- Runtime Detection - is-electron-renderer / electron-is
- Validator
- String Validation - validator.js
- Schema Validation - joi / Ajv
- i18n
- Date
- Date Manipulation - Moment.js
- Numbers
- Number Manipulation - Numeral.js
- Money - accounting.js
- Computation - Math.js, Simple Statistics, ndarray
- Color
- Color Manipulation - Chroma.js, Chromatism, randomColor
- Color Extraction - node-vibrant / Colorify.js
- Text
- Text Manipulation - Voca.js / string.js
- Characters - string-width, string-length
- HTML Entities - he
- Human-readable Slug - speakingurl
- XSS Sanitizer - DOMPurify / xss
- HTTP - mime-types, content-type
- JSON Superset - serialize-javascript, JSON5
- Markdown - marked / markdown-it
- Links Recognition - linkify-it
- Language Detection - franc
- Text Differencing - diff
- Search - Fuse.js / fuzzysearch / Lunr.js / js-worker-search, regexgen / escape-string-regexp
- DSL Paser - PEG.js / nearley
- Buffer / Blob
- Type Detection - file-type, image-type
- Size Detection - probe-image-size
- Image Manipulation - jimp
- Image Crop - Smartcrop.js
- QR Code / Barcode - qrcode / jsbarcode
- Logic
- Rate Limiter - Bottleneck / Limiter
- Network
- HTTP / XHR
- Low-level - Isomorphic Fetch
- High-level -Axios / Hifetch (author's own project)
- GraphQL - lokka
- TCP
- UDP / P2P
- HTTP / XHR
- Storage
- NLP
- ML
Universal Web Apps / Web Pages
GUI Framework
- View / ViewModel / ViewController
- React
- Learning
- Pete Hunt's react-howto
- SurviveJS React
- React Cheat Sheet
- Best Practices
- Next Gen - React Fiber Architecture
- Component Utils
- DOM Utils
- Lightweight
- Alternative
- Learning
- Angular
- Vue.js
- React
- Model / App State
- Redux
- Learning
- Utilities
- Store
- Actions
- MobX
- Baobab / Freezer
- Redux
- API
- GraphQL
- Learning
- Learn GraphQL
- Queries and Mutations
- Playground - GraphQLHub
- React Apollo, Learn Apollo
- Learning
- GraphQL
- Offline First
- Routing
- i18n
- Server-side Rendering
- see Tooling > Workflow > Deployment > Publishing App
- Monitoring
- React GA
- Redux Raven Middleware
- Redux Segment
- Services - see Tooling > Workflow > Monitoring
- Debugging
- Scaffold / Boilerplate / Generator
- GUI Architectures
- Comparison
- Patterns For Large-Scale JavaScript Application Architecture
- MVC - A, B, C
- Understanding MVC And MVP (For JavaScript And Backbone Developers)
- Understanding MVVM - A Guide For JavaScript Developers
- Flux Concepts
- Redux - Reinventing Flux - Interview with Dan Abramov
- The Elm Architecture
- MVI (Model-View-Intent) in Cycle.js
- SAM (State-Action-Model)
UI Toolkits
- CSS
- React
Standalone UI Components
- Layout
- Grid - React FlexBox Grid
- Masonry - React Masonry Component / masonry-layout / bricks.js / Justified Layout
- Split - React Split Pane / Split.js
- Dashboard - React Grid Layout
- Icon
- Button
- Buttons
- Indicators - React Ladda / Ladda / React Progress Button
- React Tabs
- Accordion
- Progress
- Form
- Overlay
- Picker
- Content
- Carousel - React Slick / Nuka Carousel
- React Paginate
- List / Table - React Virtualized / React Table / React List
- Spreadsheet - React Data Grid / React Handsontable / React Datasheet
- TreeView - React TreeView / React Treebeard
- JSON Viewer - React JSON Tree
- React QR Code
- Email Table - Oy Vey
- Editor
- Widget
Client Side
UX Libraries
- Drag & Drop
- Gesture
- Scrolling
- Viewport and Elements
- React Pull to Refresh
- Smooth Scrolling - React Scroll
- Scrollable - React iScroll / iScroll / Zynga Scroller
- Scrollable Container - React Custom Scrollbars / React Scroll Box / React Scrollbar / Overthrow
- Zoom
- Image Loupe - Drift / React Image Magnify
- Image Viewer - React Images / React Image Lightbox / LightGallery / SmartPhoto
- Crop
- Resize
- Tooltip
- Tour
- Accessiblity
Graphic Libraries
- Animation
- Effects
- Loading
- Scrolling
- Parallax
- Scrolling - Rellax / React Springy Parallax
- Orientation - Parallax
- FLIP
- Characters
- Keyframe / Transition
- Style
- Anything
- Keyframe + Timeline
- Motion / Curved Path
- Shape - mo-js
- SVG - Vivus
- Ant Motion
- 2D
- Canvas
- Pixi.js / Fabric.js / React Konva
- Isometric - obelisk.js
- Creative - p5.js
- Fonts - opentype.js
- SVG
- Physics
- Canvas
- 3D
- WebGL
- Physics
- Data Visualization
- React Sparklines / React Trend / vx
- Recharts / Victory
- ECharts / Highcharts (Commercial) / React Highcharts / Google Charts / React Google Charts
- Plotly.js
- AntV G2
- Chart.js / React ChartJS / Chartist.js
- Graph - Cytoscape.js, AntV G6
- Timesheet.js, Canvas Gauges
- GIS - Leaflet, Turf.js, OpenLayers, Cesium
- D3.js
- Word Cloud - d3-cloud
- Constraint - d3-force / cola.js
- Awesome D3
- Game
Hybrid Libraries
- Electron
- Persistence
- UI
- Interaction
- Debug
- React Native
- UI Toolkits
- Standalone UI Components
- UX
- Access
- Graphic
- Media
- Storage
Server Side
Network
- HTTP
- Intro
- Reference
- Same-origin policy
- HTTP access control (CORS) / Using CORS
- Content Security Policy (CSP) - Google / Mozilla
- Performance
- HTTPS
- HTTP/2
- gRPC
- TCP
- UDP
Server-side Best Practices
- Restful API
- SaaS
- Microservices
- A pattern language for microservices
- Microservice Architecture, Monolithic Architecture
- Decompose by business capability, subdomain
- Service instance per container, Service deployment platform
- Externalized configuration, Microservice chassis
- Service discovery (Server-side, Client-side), Service registry, Remote Procedure Invocation
- Database per service, Shared database
- Microservices: From Design to Deployment
- Microservices Resource Guide
- API Gateway
- Serverless
- Pattern: Serverless deployment
- Microservices without the Servers
- The Next Layer of Abstraction in Cloud Computing is Serverless
- The essential guide to serverless technologies and architectures,
An essential guide to the serverless ecosystem
- Serverless Architecture: Five Design Patterns,
Serverless Code Patterns
- A pattern language for microservices
- Cloud / Distributed
- Architecture
- AWS Well-Architected
- Azure's Cloud Fundamentals - Architecture styles, Pillars of software quality, Design principles
- Static
- Queue / Jobs
- Decompose
- Configuration
- Storage / Querying
- Resiliency / Availability
- Multitenant
- Architecture
- Old-fashioned Web Hosting / Non-distributed
- Authentication / Authorization
- Cookies vs Tokens: The Definitive Guide,
The Ins and Outs of Token Based Authentication
- Introduction to JSON Web Tokens
- An Introduction to OAuth 2, Understanding OAuth2
- Tokens used by Auth0
- How To Safely Store A Password
- You Wouldn't Base64 a Password - Cryptography Decoded
- Weak Signature Algorithm
- Cookies vs Tokens: The Definitive Guide,
- Security
- Logging / Monitoring
- DevOps
- Deployments Best Practices
- Start your DevOps journey
- The Practical DevOps Playbook
- Tools - see Tooling > Workflow > Deployment > DevOps
Microservices / API Services (Node.js)
- Frameworks
- RESTful API
- Middleware Framework
- Express / Koa
- Express Middlewares
- Logger
- HTTP Parser
- HTTP Headers and Verbs
- Performance
- Security
- Auth
- Proxy
- Rich Framework
- Middleware Framework
- Microservices
- Serverless
- Bots
- RESTful API
- GraphQL
- DocGen + CodeGen
- API Blueprint / Swagger / RAML
- Parser - Protagonist / Drafter
- Renderer - Aglio
- Validator - Dredd
- Parser - Protagonist / Drafter
- JSON Schema
- See Tooling > Documentation
- API Blueprint / Swagger / RAML
- Scaffold / Boilerplate / Generator
Server-side Libraries (Node.js)
- Configuration
- Debugging
- Protocols
- Network
- WebSocket - ws / Socket.IO / Engine.IO / SockJS-node
- Server-Sent Event - faye-websocket
- HTTP/2 - spdy
- gRPC - grpc
- AMQP - amqplib
- download
- Email - Nodemailer
- Email HTML - mailgen
- Crypto
- Auth
- JWT - jsonwebtoken
- passwordless
- oauth
- OAuth Providers - hello.js / grant
- Storage
- Jobs
- Parallel - webworker-threads
- Queue - kue / bull
- Scheduler - node-schedule
- Scraping
- HTML Traversing - cheerio, jsdom
- HTML Parsing - parse5 / htmlparser2
- Extract Article - read-art / node-readability
- Extract Metadata - url-unshort / embedza
- Web Crawler - simplecrawler / x-ray / scrape-it
- Headless Browsers - see Tooling > Testing > Web Testing > Headless Browsers
- Images
- Canvas / WebGL API - node-canvas / gl
- Image Manipulation - gm / sharp
- Capture Screenshots - pageres
- QR Code / Barcode - qr-image
- Computer Vision - tracking.js / opencv
- Parsing / Generating
- NLP
Cloud Services (Global)
- Compute
- FaaS / Serverless / WebHook
- PaaS
- See Tooling > Workflow > Deployment > DevOps > PaaS
- CaaS
- Storage
- Object Storage
- DBaaS
- In-Memory Key-Value NoSQL - Amazon ElastiCache
- Redis - Compose / Redise Cloud / Heroku Redis
- Document NoSQL - Amazon DynamoDB / Google Cloud Datastore
- MongoDB - Compose / mLab / MongoDB Atlas
- CouchDB - Couchbase / Cloudant
- Wide Column NoSQL - Google Bigtable
- SQL - Amazon RDS / Google Cloud SQL
- PostgreSQL - Compose / Heroku Postgres
- MySQL - Compose
- NewSQL - Google Cloud Spanner
- Queue - Amazon SQS / Amazon Kinesis / Google Cloud Pub/Sub
- Kafka - Heroku Kafka
- RabbitMQ - Compose
- Analytics - Amazon CloudSearch
- Elasticsearch - Amazon Elasticsearch Service / Elastic Cloud / Bonsai
- Warehouse - Amazon Redshift / Google BigQuery
- In-Memory Key-Value NoSQL - Amazon ElastiCache
- BaaS
- CRUD
- Realtime
- GraphQL
- CMS
- Auth
- Auth0 / Amazon Cognito / Firebase Authentication
- OAuth.io
- CAPTCHA
- Search - Algolia
- Email - SendGrid / Mailgun / Mandrill / Amazon SES
- SMS - Nexmo / Twilio / Amazon SNS
- Payment - Stripe
- Maps - Mapbox
- Customer Support - Intercom / Zendesk
- IM - Discord
- Form - Typeform.io / Form.io
- CRUD
- AIaaS / BDaaS
- Natural Language
- NLP - Google Natural Language API
- Speech Recognition / Speech Synthesis
- Translation - Google Cloud Translation API
- Computer Vision
- Natural Language
Cloud Services (China)
The evil twins inside the Great Firewall of China
- Compute
- FaaS / Serverless / WebHook
- PaaS
- See Tooling > Workflow > Deployment > DevOps > PaaS
- CaaS
- Storage
- Object Storage
- DBaaS
- In-Memory Key-Value NoSQL
- Redis - 阿里云-云数据库 Redis 版 / 腾讯云-云存储 Redis
- Document NoSQL
- MongoDB - 阿里云-云数据库 MongoDB版 / 腾讯云-文档数据库 MongoDB
- Wide Column NoSQL - 阿里云-表格存储 OTS
- HBase - 阿里云-云数据库 HBase 版 / 腾讯云-列式数据库 HBase
- SQL
- PostgreSQL - 阿里云-云数据库 PostgreSQL 版 / 腾讯云-云数据库 CDB for PostgreSQL
- MySQL - 阿里云-云数据库 MySQL 版 / 腾讯云-云数据库 CDB for MySQL
- Queue - 阿里云-消息服务 MNS / 腾讯云-消息服务 CMQ
- Kafka - 腾讯云-消息服务 CKAFKA
- Analytics - 阿里云-开放搜索 OpenSearch / 腾讯云搜 TCS
- Warehouse - 阿里云-MaxCompute (ODPS) / 腾讯云-大数据处理套件TBDS
- In-Memory Key-Value NoSQL
- BaaS
- CRUD
- LeanCloud-数据存储
- Realtime
- Auth
- 野狗-身份认证
- CAPTCHA
- Search -
- Email - 阿里云-邮件推送 / SendCloud
- SMS - 阿里云-短信服务 / 腾讯云-短信 SMS / 云片 / 野狗-短信
- Payment - Ping++
- Maps - 高德开放平台 / 百度地图开放平台
- Customer Support - 美洽 / 微金小云客服
- IM - 野狗-即时通讯 / 腾讯云-云通信 IM
- Form - 金数据
- CRUD
- AIaaS / BDaaS
- Natural Language
- NLP
- Speech Recognition / Speech Synthesis
- Translation - 腾讯云-机器翻译
- Computer Vision
- Graphs / Networks / Clusters
- Persona
- Natural Language
Tooling
Testing
- Unit Testing / Test Runner
- Web Testing
- Integration Testing
- Functional Testing
- Headless Browser Automation - Selenium WebDriverJS / WebDriverIO / Nightwatch.js / Nightmare / CasperJS
- Cloud - BrowserStack Automate / Sauce Labs
- Visual Testing
- Monkey Testing
- Headless Browsers
- Browsers
- Chromium - Headless Chrome/Chromium
- Chromium + Node.js - electron-prebuilt
- WebKit - PhantomJS
- Gecko - SlimerJS
- In-memory X11 Display Server
- Docker
- Browsers
- Server-side Testing
- Benchmark Testing
- JS
- Network
- Test Doubles (Fakes, Mocks, Stubs and Spies)
- Fake Data
- HTTP Mocking - Nock
- Monkey Patching - Mockery, babel-plugin-rewire
- SinonJS / testdouble.js
- Analysis
- Code Coverage
- Software Complexity
- Node.js Security
- Web Page
Documentation
- JS
- API
- CLI
- CSS / Style Guide
- Writing
Toolchain
- Compiler / Transpiler / Preprocessor
- Babel
- Setting up ES6
- Babel User Handbook, Babel Plugin Handbook
- Presets
- Plugins
- Proposals
- Shims - Runtime Transform / Polyfill
- async/await - fast-async (NoDent)
- Stage 3, Stage 2, Stage 1, Stage 0
- Shims - Runtime Transform / Polyfill
- Node.js
- React
- Libraries
- Optimization
- Proposals
- TypeScript
- PostCSS
- Standards
- Utilities
- Assets
- Syntax
- node-sass
- PostHTML
- Babel
- Loader / Builder / Bundler
- Webpack
- webpack-howto
- Loaders
- babel-loader / awesome-typescript-loader / vue-loader
- css-loader, style-loader / isomorphic-style-loader
- svg-react-loader
- worker-loader, wasm-loader
- raw-loader
- image-webpack-loader / img-loader
- url-loader, svg-url-loader
- file-loader
- Plugins
- Rollup
- Webpack
- Formatter
- Static Analysis
- ESLint
- Flow
- StyleLint
- HTMLHint
- Minifier / Compressor / Optimizer
- Task Automation
- npm-run-script, npm-scripts
- task automation with npm run,
How to Use npm as a Build Tool
- Git Hooks - Husky
- Environment Variables - env-cmd, cross-env
- get-port, public-ip
- task automation with npm run,
- Gulp
- gulp - The vision, history, and future of the project
- Why you shouldn’t create a gulp plugin
- Gulpfile API
- Utilities
- npm-run-script, npm-scripts
Workflow
- Development
- Micro Generator
- Live Reload / Watch / Preview
- webpack Dev Server
- React Hot Loader 3
- Browsersync
- Electron - Electron Connect
- React Native - Expo
- Node.js - nodemon
- Dev Tools
- Chrome DevTools
- Console - Console API, Command Line API
- Third-party Panels
- Reactotron
- Electron - Devtron
- Chrome DevTools
- HTTP Inspector
- Debugging Proxy
- Deployment
- Publishing App
- Server-side Rendering
- Static Web
- Dynamic Routing + CDN
- Object Storage + CDN
- Packaged App
- DevOps
- Process Supervisor
- Containers
- Container Clusters
- PaaS
- Global
- China
- LeanCloud-云引擎 (云函数, 网站托管) - lean-cli
- Publishing App
- Monitoring
- Error Tracking
- Logging
- Global
- China
- APM (Application Performance Management)
- Global
- China
- OneAPM / 听云
- 腾讯云-云拨测 CAT / 百度云观测
- alinode
Command-line Environment (Mac)
- Intro
- Terminal
- Package Manager
- Shell
- Oh My Zsh
- Zsh Plugins
- Vim
- Git
- Docker for Mac
- dotfiles
- Utilities
Command-line Libraries (Node.js)
- Input
- Output
- Delivery
- update-notifier
- Reporting Usage - insight
- Self-contained Executable - pkg
- Framework
- Generator - Yeoman
- OS
- Shell Commands - ShellJS
- Filesystem
- Local
- API
- Git - simple-git / nodegit
- Docker - dockerode
- SSH - ssh2
- Parser
IDE / Editors
- Atom Plugins
- UI
- Formating
- Operating
- Static Analysis
- Docs
- Assistant
- Integration
- Out-of-the-box Atom IDE
- Other Electron-based IDE
- WebStorm
- Programming Fonts
Useful Apps
- Playground
- CodePen / WebpackBin
- CDN for npm - unpkg
- RunKit
- RequestBin
- jsPerf
- Apollo Launchpad
- GLSL Sandbox
- CodePen / WebpackBin
- Visual Tools
- Performance
- CSS
- cssreference.io
- EnjoyCSS
- Easing - cubic-bezier / Ceaser CSS Easing Animation Tool / Custom easing functions / Easing functions
- Flexbox - Fibonacci Flexbox Composer / CSS Flexbox Please! / Flexy Boxes / Flexbox Playground / flexplorer
- Animation - CSS3 Keyframes Animation Generator / Mantra / Bounce.js
- Gradient - Ultimate CSS Gradient Generator
- Quantity Queries Builder
- Shapes - CSS triangle generator, Tridiv CSS 3D Editor
- HTML Table Generator
- JS
- Viewer
- Docs
- Automation
Collaboration
- Version Control
- ChatOps
- Kanban
- What is Kanban? - A, B
- Getting Started With Trello
- Github Project Boards
- Markdown
- Design