Admin Panels

Libraries for administrative interfaces.

ajenti - The admin panel your servers deserve.

django-grappelli - A jazzy skin for the Django Admin-Interface.

django-jet - Modern responsive template for the Django admin interface with improved functionality.

django-suit - Alternative Django Admin-Interface (free only for Non-commercial use).

django-xadmin - Drop-in replacement of Django admin comes with lots of goodies.

flask-admin - Simple and extensible administrative interface framework for Flask.

flower - Real-time monitor and web admin for Celery.

jet-bridge - Admin panel framework for any application with nice UI (ex Jet Django).

wooey - A Django app which creates automatic web UIs for Python scripts.

Algorithms and Design Patterns

Python implementation of data structures, algorithms and design patterns. Also see awesome-algorithms.

Algorithms algorithms - Minimal examples of data structures and algorithms. python-ds - A collection of data structure and algorithms for coding interviews. sortedcontainers - Fast and pure-Python implementation of sorted collections. TheAlgorithms - All Algorithms implemented in Python.

Design Patterns PyPattyrn - A simple yet effective library for implementing common design patterns. python-patterns - A collection of design patterns in Python. transitions - A lightweight, object-oriented finite state machine implementation.



ASGI Servers

ASGI-compatible web servers.

daphne - A HTTP, HTTP2 and WebSocket protocol server for ASGI and ASGI-HTTP.

uvicorn - A lightning-fast ASGI server implementation, using uvloop and httptools.

Asynchronous Programming

asyncio - (Python standard library) Asynchronous I/O, event loop, coroutines and tasks. awesome-asyncio

trio - A friendly library for async concurrency and I/O.

Twisted - An event-driven networking engine.

uvloop - Ultra fast asyncio event loop.

Audio

Libraries for manipulating audio and its metadata.

Audio audioread - Cross-library (GStreamer + Core Audio + MAD + FFmpeg) audio decoding. audioFlux - A library for audio and music analysis, feature extraction. dejavu - Audio fingerprinting and recognition. kapre - Keras Audio Preprocessors. librosa - Python library for audio and music analysis. matchering - A library for automated reference audio mastering. mingus - An advanced music theory and notation package with MIDI file and playback support. pyAudioAnalysis - Audio feature extraction, classification, segmentation and applications. pydub - Manipulate audio with a simple and easy high level interface. TimeSide - Open web audio processing framework.

Metadata beets - A music library manager and MusicBrainz tagger. eyeD3 - A tool for working with audio files, specifically MP3 files containing ID3 metadata. mutagen - A Python module to handle audio metadata. tinytag - A library for reading music meta data of MP3, OGG, FLAC and Wave files.



Authentication

Libraries for implementing authentications schemes.

OAuth authlib - JavaScript Object Signing and Encryption draft implementation. django-allauth - Authentication app for Django that "just works." django-oauth-toolkit - OAuth 2 goodies for Django. oauthlib - A generic and thorough implementation of the OAuth request-signing logic. python-oauth2 - A fully tested, abstract interface to creating OAuth clients and servers. python-social-auth - An easy-to-setup social authentication mechanism.

JWT pyjwt - JSON Web Token implementation in Python. python-jose - A JOSE implementation in Python. python-jwt - A module for generating and verifying JSON Web Tokens.



Build Tools

Compile software from source code.

BitBake - A make-like build tool for embedded Linux.

buildout - A build system for creating, assembling and deploying applications from multiple parts.

PlatformIO - A console tool to build code with different development platforms.

pybuilder - A continuous build tool written in pure Python.

SCons - A software construction tool.

Built-in Classes Enhancement

Libraries for enhancing Python built-in classes.

attrs - Replacement for __init__ , __eq__ , __repr__ , etc. boilerplate in class definitions.

, , , etc. boilerplate in class definitions. bidict - Efficient, Pythonic bidirectional map data structures and related functionality..

Box - Python dictionaries with advanced dot notation access.

dataclasses - (Python standard library) Data classes.

DottedDict - A library that provides a method of accessing lists and dicts with a dotted path notation.

CMS

Content Management Systems.

django-cms - An Open source enterprise CMS based on the Django.

feincms - One of the most advanced Content Management Systems built on Django.

indico - A feature-rich event management system, made @ CERN.

Kotti - A high-level, Pythonic web application framework built on Pyramid.

mezzanine - A powerful, consistent, and flexible content management platform.

plone - A CMS built on top of the open source application server Zope.

quokka - Flexible, extensible, small CMS powered by Flask and MongoDB.

wagtail - A Django content management system.

Caching

Libraries for caching data.

beaker - A WSGI middleware for sessions and caching.

django-cache-machine - Automatic caching and invalidation for Django models.

django-cacheops - A slick ORM cache with automatic granular event-driven invalidation.

dogpile.cache - dogpile.cache is a next generation replacement for Beaker made by the same authors.

HermesCache - Python caching library with tag-based invalidation and dogpile effect prevention.

pylibmc - A Python wrapper around the libmemcached interface.

python-diskcache - SQLite and file backed cache backend with faster lookups than memcached and redis.

ChatOps Tools

Libraries for chatbot development.

errbot - The easiest and most popular chatbot to implement ChatOps.

Code Analysis

Tools of static analysis, linters and code quality checkers. Also see awesome-static-analysis.

Code Analysis coala - Language independent and easily extendable code analysis application. code2flow - Turn your Python and JavaScript code into DOT flowcharts. prospector - A tool to analyse Python code. pycallgraph - A library that visualises the flow (call graph) of your Python application. vulture - A tool for finding and analysing dead Python code.

Code Linters flake8 - A wrapper around pycodestyle , pyflakes and McCabe. awesome-flake8-extensions pylama - A code audit tool for Python and JavaScript. pylint - A fully customizable source code analyzer. wemake-python-styleguide - The strictest and most opinionated python linter ever.

Code Formatters black - The uncompromising Python code formatter. isort - A Python utility / library to sort imports. yapf - Yet another Python code formatter from Google.

Static Type Checkers, also see awesome-python-typing mypy - Check variable types during compile time. pyre-check - Performant type checking. typeshed - Collection of library stubs for Python, with static types.

Static Type Annotations Generators MonkeyType - A system for Python that generates static type annotations by collecting runtime types. pytype - Pytype checks and infers types for Python code - without requiring type annotations.



Command-line Interface Development

Libraries for building command-line applications.

Command-line Application Development cement - CLI Application Framework for Python. click - A package for creating beautiful command line interfaces in a composable way. cliff - A framework for creating command-line programs with multi-level commands. docopt - Pythonic command line arguments parser. python-fire - A library for creating command line interfaces from absolutely any Python object. python-prompt-toolkit - A library for building powerful interactive command lines.

Terminal Rendering alive-progress - A new kind of Progress Bar, with real-time throughput, eta and very cool animations. asciimatics - A package to create full-screen text UIs (from interactive forms to ASCII animations). bashplotlib - Making basic plots in the terminal. colorama - Cross-platform colored terminal text. rich - Python library for rich text and beautiful formatting in the terminal. Also provides a great RichHandler log handler. tqdm - Fast, extensible progress bar for loops and CLI.



Command-line Tools

Useful CLI-based tools for productivity.

Productivity Tools copier - A library and command-line utility for rendering projects templates. cookiecutter - A command-line utility that creates projects from cookiecutters (project templates). doitlive - A tool for live presentations in the terminal. howdoi - Instant coding answers via the command line. Invoke - A tool for managing shell-oriented subprocesses and organizing executable Python code into CLI-invokable tasks. PathPicker - Select files out of bash output. percol - Adds flavor of interactive selection to the traditional pipe concept on UNIX. thefuck - Correcting your previous console command. tmuxp - A tmux session manager. try - A dead simple CLI to try out python packages - it's never been easier.

CLI Enhancements httpie - A command line HTTP client, a user-friendly cURL replacement. iredis - Redis CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting. kube-shell - An integrated shell for working with the Kubernetes CLI. litecli - SQLite CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting. mycli - MySQL CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting. pgcli - PostgreSQL CLI with autocompletion and syntax highlighting. saws - A Supercharged aws-cli.



Compatibility

Libraries for migrating from Python 2 to 3.

python-future - The missing compatibility layer between Python 2 and Python 3.

modernize - Modernizes Python code for eventual Python 3 migration.

six - Python 2 and 3 compatibility utilities.

Computer Vision

Libraries for Computer Vision.

EasyOCR - Ready-to-use OCR with 40+ languages supported.

Face Recognition - Simple facial recognition library.

Kornia - Open Source Differentiable Computer Vision Library for PyTorch.

OpenCV - Open Source Computer Vision Library.

pytesseract - A wrapper for Google Tesseract OCR.

SimpleCV - An open source framework for building computer vision applications.

tesserocr - Another simple, Pillow-friendly, wrapper around the tesseract-ocr API for OCR.

Concurrency and Parallelism

Libraries for concurrent and parallel execution. Also see awesome-asyncio.

concurrent.futures - (Python standard library) A high-level interface for asynchronously executing callables.

eventlet - Asynchronous framework with WSGI support.

gevent - A coroutine-based Python networking library that uses greenlet.

multiprocessing - (Python standard library) Process-based parallelism.

scoop - Scalable Concurrent Operations in Python.

uvloop - Ultra fast implementation of asyncio event loop on top of libuv .

Configuration

Libraries for storing and parsing configuration options.

configobj - INI file parser with validation.

configparser - (Python standard library) INI file parser.

hydra - Hydra is a framework for elegantly configuring complex applications.

profig - Config from multiple formats with value conversion.

python-decouple - Strict separation of settings from code.

Cryptography

cryptography - A package designed to expose cryptographic primitives and recipes to Python developers.

paramiko - The leading native Python SSHv2 protocol library.

passlib - Secure password storage/hashing library, very high level.

pynacl - Python binding to the Networking and Cryptography (NaCl) library.

Data Analysis

Libraries for data analyzing.

AWS Data Wrangler - Pandas on AWS.

Blaze - NumPy and Pandas interface to Big Data.

Open Mining - Business Intelligence (BI) in Pandas interface.

Optimus - Agile Data Science Workflows made easy with PySpark.

Orange - Data mining, data visualization, analysis and machine learning through visual programming or scripts.

Pandas - A library providing high-performance, easy-to-use data structures and data analysis tools.

Data Validation

Libraries for validating data. Used for forms in many cases.

Cerberus - A lightweight and extensible data validation library.

colander - Validating and deserializing data obtained via XML, JSON, an HTML form post.

jsonschema - An implementation of JSON Schema for Python.

schema - A library for validating Python data structures.

Schematics - Data Structure Validation.

valideer - Lightweight extensible data validation and adaptation library.

voluptuous - A Python data validation library.

Data Visualization

Libraries for visualizing data. Also see awesome-javascript.

Altair - Declarative statistical visualization library for Python.

Bokeh - Interactive Web Plotting for Python.

bqplot - Interactive Plotting Library for the Jupyter Notebook.

Cartopy - A cartographic python library with matplotlib support.

Dash - Built on top of Flask, React and Plotly aimed at analytical web applications. awesome-dash

diagrams - Diagram as Code.

Matplotlib - A Python 2D plotting library.

plotnine - A grammar of graphics for Python based on ggplot2.

Pygal - A Python SVG Charts Creator.

PyGraphviz - Python interface to Graphviz.

PyQtGraph - Interactive and realtime 2D/3D/Image plotting and science/engineering widgets.

Seaborn - Statistical data visualization using Matplotlib.

VisPy - High-performance scientific visualization based on OpenGL.

Database

Databases implemented in Python.

pickleDB - A simple and lightweight key-value store for Python.

tinydb - A tiny, document-oriented database.

ZODB - A native object database for Python. A key-value and object graph database.

Database Drivers

Libraries for connecting and operating databases.

MySQL - awesome-mysql mysqlclient - MySQL connector with Python 3 support (mysql-python fork). PyMySQL - A pure Python MySQL driver compatible to mysql-python.

PostgreSQL - awesome-postgres psycopg2 - The most popular PostgreSQL adapter for Python. queries - A wrapper of the psycopg2 library for interacting with PostgreSQL.

SQlite - awesome-sqlite sqlite3 - (Python standard library) SQlite interface compliant with DB-API 2.0 SuperSQLite - A supercharged SQLite library built on top of apsw.

Other Relational Databases pymssql - A simple database interface to Microsoft SQL Server. clickhouse-driver - Python driver with native interface for ClickHouse.

NoSQL Databases cassandra-driver - The Python Driver for Apache Cassandra. happybase - A developer-friendly library for Apache HBase. kafka-python - The Python client for Apache Kafka. py2neo - A client library and toolkit for working with Neo4j. pymongo - The official Python client for MongoDB. redis-py - The Python client for Redis.

Asynchronous Clients motor - The async Python driver for MongoDB.



Date and Time

Libraries for working with dates and times.

Arrow - A Python library that offers a sensible and human-friendly approach to creating, manipulating, formatting and converting dates, times and timestamps.

Chronyk - A Python 3 library for parsing human-written times and dates.

dateutil - Extensions to the standard Python datetime module.

delorean - A library for clearing up the inconvenient truths that arise dealing with datetimes.

maya - Datetimes for Humans.

moment - A Python library for dealing with dates/times. Inspired by Moment.js.

Pendulum - Python datetimes made easy.

PyTime - An easy-to-use Python module which aims to operate date/time/datetime by string.

pytz - World timezone definitions, modern and historical. Brings the tz database into Python.

when.py - Providing user-friendly functions to help perform common date and time actions.

Debugging Tools

Libraries for debugging code.

pdb-like Debugger ipdb - IPython-enabled pdb. pdb++ - Another drop-in replacement for pdb. pudb - A full-screen, console-based Python debugger. wdb - An improbable web debugger through WebSockets.

Tracing lptrace - strace for Python programs. manhole - Debugging UNIX socket connections and present the stacktraces for all threads and an interactive prompt. pyringe - Debugger capable of attaching to and injecting code into Python processes. python-hunter - A flexible code tracing toolkit.

Profiler line_profiler - Line-by-line profiling. memory_profiler - Monitor Memory usage of Python code. py-spy - A sampling profiler for Python programs. Written in Rust. pyflame - A ptracing profiler For Python. vprof - Visual Python profiler.

Others django-debug-toolbar - Display various debug information for Django. django-devserver - A drop-in replacement for Django's runserver. flask-debugtoolbar - A port of the django-debug-toolbar to flask. icecream - Inspect variables, expressions, and program execution with a single, simple function call. pyelftools - Parsing and analyzing ELF files and DWARF debugging information.



Deep Learning

Frameworks for Neural Networks and Deep Learning. Also see awesome-deep-learning.

caffe - A fast open framework for deep learning..

keras - A high-level neural networks library and capable of running on top of either TensorFlow or Theano.

mxnet - A deep learning framework designed for both efficiency and flexibility.

pytorch - Tensors and Dynamic neural networks in Python with strong GPU acceleration.

SerpentAI - Game agent framework. Use any video game as a deep learning sandbox.

tensorflow - The most popular Deep Learning framework created by Google.

Theano - A library for fast numerical computation.

DevOps Tools

Software and libraries for DevOps.

Configuration Management ansible - A radically simple IT automation platform. cloudinit - A multi-distribution package that handles early initialization of a cloud instance. OpenStack - Open source software for building private and public clouds. pyinfra - A versatile CLI tools and python libraries to automate infrastructure. saltstack - Infrastructure automation and management system.

SSH-style Deployment cuisine - Chef-like functionality for Fabric. fabric - A simple, Pythonic tool for remote execution and deployment. fabtools - Tools for writing awesome Fabric files.

Process Management honcho - A Python clone of Foreman, for managing Procfile-based applications. supervisor - Supervisor process control system for UNIX.

Monitoring psutil - A cross-platform process and system utilities module.

Backup BorgBackup - A deduplicating archiver with compression and encryption.

Others docker-compose - Fast, isolated development environments using Docker.



Distributed Computing

Frameworks and libraries for Distributed Computing.

Batch Processing dask - A flexible parallel computing library for analytic computing. luigi - A module that helps you build complex pipelines of batch jobs. mrjob - Run MapReduce jobs on Hadoop or Amazon Web Services. PySpark - Apache Spark Python API. Ray - A system for parallel and distributed Python that unifies the machine learning ecosystem.

Stream Processing faust - A stream processing library, porting the ideas from Kafka Streams to Python. streamparse - Run Python code against real-time streams of data via Apache Storm.



Distribution

Libraries to create packaged executables for release distribution.

dh-virtualenv - Build and distribute a virtualenv as a Debian package.

Nuitka - Compile scripts, modules, packages to an executable or extension module.

py2app - Freezes Python scripts (Mac OS X).

py2exe - Freezes Python scripts (Windows).

pyarmor - A tool used to obfuscate python scripts, bind obfuscated scripts to fixed machine or expire obfuscated scripts.

PyInstaller - Converts Python programs into stand-alone executables (cross-platform).

pynsist - A tool to build Windows installers, installers bundle Python itself.

shiv - A command line utility for building fully self-contained zipapps (PEP 441), but with all their dependencies included.

Documentation

Libraries for generating project documentation.

sphinx - Python Documentation generator. awesome-sphinxdoc

pdoc - Epydoc replacement to auto generate API documentation for Python libraries.

pycco - The literate-programming-style documentation generator.

Downloader

Libraries for downloading.

akshare - A financial data interface library, built for human beings!

s3cmd - A command line tool for managing Amazon S3 and CloudFront.

s4cmd - Super S3 command line tool, good for higher performance.

you-get - A YouTube/Youku/Niconico video downloader written in Python 3.

youtube-dl - A small command-line program to download videos from YouTube.

Frameworks and libraries for e-commerce and payments.

alipay - Unofficial Alipay API for Python.

Cartridge - A shopping cart app built using the Mezzanine.

django-oscar - An open-source e-commerce framework for Django.

django-shop - A Django based shop system.

forex-python - Foreign exchange rates, Bitcoin price index and currency conversion.

merchant - A Django app to accept payments from various payment processors.

money - Money class with optional CLDR-backed locale-aware formatting and an extensible currency exchange.

class with optional CLDR-backed locale-aware formatting and an extensible currency exchange. python-currencies - Display money format and its filthy currencies.

saleor - Headless open-source e-commerce platform.

shoop - An open source E-Commerce platform based on Django.

Editor Plugins and IDEs

Emacs elpy - Emacs Python Development Environment.

Sublime Text anaconda - Anaconda turns your Sublime Text 3 in a full featured Python development IDE. SublimeJEDI - A Sublime Text plugin to the awesome auto-complete library Jedi.

Vim jedi-vim - Vim bindings for the Jedi auto-completion library for Python. python-mode - An all in one plugin for turning Vim into a Python IDE. YouCompleteMe - Includes Jedi-based completion engine for Python.

Visual Studio PTVS - Python Tools for Visual Studio.

Visual Studio Code Python - The official VSCode extension with rich support for Python.

IDE PyCharm - Commercial Python IDE by JetBrains. Has free community edition available. spyder - Open Source Python IDE.



Email

Libraries for sending and parsing email.

Mail Servers modoboa - A mail hosting and management platform including a modern Web UI. salmon - A Python Mail Server.

Clients imbox - Python IMAP for Humans. yagmail - Yet another Gmail/SMTP client.

Others flanker - An email address and Mime parsing library. mailer - High-performance extensible mail delivery framework.



Enterprise Application Integrations

Platforms and tools for systems integrations in enterprise environments

Zato - ESB, SOA, REST, APIs and Cloud Integrations in Python.

Environment Management

Libraries for Python version and virtual environment management.

pyenv - Simple Python version management.

virtualenv - A tool to create isolated Python environments.

File

Libraries for file manipulation and MIME type detection.

mimetypes - (Python standard library) Map filenames to MIME types.

path.py - A module wrapper for os.path.

pathlib - (Python standard library) An cross-platform, object-oriented path library.

PyFilesystem2 - Python's filesystem abstraction layer.

python-magic - A Python interface to the libmagic file type identification library.

Unipath - An object-oriented approach to file/directory operations.

watchdog - API and shell utilities to monitor file system events.

Foreign Function Interface

Libraries for providing foreign function interface.

cffi - Foreign Function Interface for Python calling C code.

ctypes - (Python standard library) Foreign Function Interface for Python calling C code.

PyCUDA - A Python wrapper for Nvidia's CUDA API.

SWIG - Simplified Wrapper and Interface Generator.

Forms

Libraries for working with forms.

Deform - Python HTML form generation library influenced by the formish form generation library.

django-bootstrap3 - Bootstrap 3 integration with Django.

django-bootstrap4 - Bootstrap 4 integration with Django.

django-crispy-forms - A Django app which lets you create beautiful forms in a very elegant and DRY way.

django-remote-forms - A platform independent Django form serializer.

WTForms - A flexible forms validation and rendering library.

Functional Programming

Functional Programming with Python.

Coconut - A variant of Python built for simple, elegant, Pythonic functional programming.

CyToolz - Cython implementation of Toolz : High performance functional utilities.

: High performance functional utilities. fn.py - Functional programming in Python: implementation of missing features to enjoy FP.

funcy - A fancy and practical functional tools.

more-itertools - More routines for operating on iterables, beyond itertools .

. returns - A set of type-safe monads, transformers, and composition utilities.

Toolz - A collection of functional utilities for iterators, functions, and dictionaries.

GUI Development

Libraries for working with graphical user interface applications.

curses - Built-in wrapper for ncurses used to create terminal GUI applications.

Eel - A library for making simple Electron-like offline HTML/JS GUI apps.

enaml - Creating beautiful user-interfaces with Declarative Syntax like QML.

Flexx - Flexx is a pure Python toolkit for creating GUI's, that uses web technology for its rendering.

Gooey - Turn command line programs into a full GUI application with one line.

kivy - A library for creating NUI applications, running on Windows, Linux, Mac OS X, Android and iOS.

pyglet - A cross-platform windowing and multimedia library for Python.

PyGObject - Python Bindings for GLib/GObject/GIO/GTK+ (GTK+3).

PyQt - Python bindings for the Qt cross-platform application and UI framework.

PySimpleGUI - Wrapper for tkinter, Qt, WxPython and Remi.

pywebview - A lightweight cross-platform native wrapper around a webview component.

Tkinter - Tkinter is Python's de-facto standard GUI package.

Toga - A Python native, OS native GUI toolkit.

urwid - A library for creating terminal GUI applications with strong support for widgets, events, rich colors, etc.

wxPython - A blending of the wxWidgets C++ class library with the Python.

DearPyGui - A Simple GPU accelerated Python GUI framework

GraphQL

Libraries for working with GraphQL.

graphene - GraphQL framework for Python.

tartiflette-aiohttp - An aiohttp -based wrapper for Tartiflette to expose GraphQL APIs over HTTP.

-based wrapper for Tartiflette to expose GraphQL APIs over HTTP. tartiflette-asgi - ASGI support for the Tartiflette GraphQL engine.

tartiflette - SDL-first GraphQL engine implementation for Python 3.6+ and asyncio.

Game Development

Awesome game development libraries.

Arcade - Arcade is a modern Python framework for crafting games with compelling graphics and sound.

Cocos2d - cocos2d is a framework for building 2D games, demos, and other graphical/interactive applications.

Harfang3D - Python framework for 3D, VR and game development.

Panda3D - 3D game engine developed by Disney.

Pygame - Pygame is a set of Python modules designed for writing games.

PyOgre - Python bindings for the Ogre 3D render engine, can be used for games, simulations, anything 3D.

PyOpenGL - Python ctypes bindings for OpenGL and it's related APIs.

PySDL2 - A ctypes based wrapper for the SDL2 library.

RenPy - A Visual Novel engine.

Geolocation

Libraries for geocoding addresses and working with latitudes and longitudes.

django-countries - A Django app that provides a country field for models and forms.

GeoDjango - A world-class geographic web framework.

GeoIP - Python API for MaxMind GeoIP Legacy Database.

geojson - Python bindings and utilities for GeoJSON.

geopy - Python Geocoding Toolbox.

HTML Manipulation

Libraries for working with HTML and XML.

BeautifulSoup - Providing Pythonic idioms for iterating, searching, and modifying HTML or XML.

bleach - A whitelist-based HTML sanitization and text linkification library.

cssutils - A CSS library for Python.

html5lib - A standards-compliant library for parsing and serializing HTML documents and fragments.

lxml - A very fast, easy-to-use and versatile library for handling HTML and XML.

MarkupSafe - Implements a XML/HTML/XHTML Markup safe string for Python.

pyquery - A jQuery-like library for parsing HTML.

untangle - Converts XML documents to Python objects for easy access.

WeasyPrint - A visual rendering engine for HTML and CSS that can export to PDF.

xmldataset - Simple XML Parsing.

xmltodict - Working with XML feel like you are working with JSON.

HTTP Clients

Libraries for working with HTTP.

grequests - requests + gevent for asynchronous HTTP requests.

httplib2 - Comprehensive HTTP client library.

httpx - A next generation HTTP client for Python.

requests - HTTP Requests for Humans.

treq - Python requests like API built on top of Twisted's HTTP client.

urllib3 - A HTTP library with thread-safe connection pooling, file post support, sanity friendly.

Hardware

Libraries for programming with hardware.

ino - Command line toolkit for working with Arduino.

keyboard - Hook and simulate global keyboard events on Windows and Linux.

mouse - Hook and simulate global mouse events on Windows and Linux.

Pingo - Pingo provides a uniform API to program devices like the Raspberry Pi, pcDuino, Intel Galileo, etc.

PyUserInput - A module for cross-platform control of the mouse and keyboard.

scapy - A brilliant packet manipulation library.

Image Processing

Libraries for manipulating images.

hmap - Image histogram remapping.

imgSeek - A project for searching a collection of images using visual similarity.

nude.py - Nudity detection.

pagan - Retro identicon (Avatar) generation based on input string and hash.

pillow - Pillow is the friendly PIL fork.

python-barcode - Create barcodes in Python with no extra dependencies.

pygram - Instagram-like image filters.

PyMatting - A library for alpha matting.

python-qrcode - A pure Python QR Code generator.

pywal - A tool that generates color schemes from images.

pyvips - A fast image processing library with low memory needs.

Quads - Computer art based on quadtrees.

scikit-image - A Python library for (scientific) image processing.

thumbor - A smart imaging service. It enables on-demand crop, re-sizing and flipping of images.

wand - Python bindings for MagickWand, C API for ImageMagick.

Implementations

Implementations of Python.

CLPython - Implementation of the Python programming language written in Common Lisp.

CPython - Default, most widely used implementation of the Python programming language written in C.

Cython - Optimizing Static Compiler for Python.

Grumpy - More compiler than interpreter as more powerful CPython2.7 replacement (alpha).

IronPython - Implementation of the Python programming language written in C#.

Jython - Implementation of Python programming language written in Java for the JVM.

MicroPython - A lean and efficient Python programming language implementation.

Numba - Python JIT compiler to LLVM aimed at scientific Python.

PeachPy - x86-64 assembler embedded in Python.

Pyjion - A JIT for Python based upon CoreCLR.

PyPy - A very fast and compliant implementation of the Python language.

Pyston - A Python implementation using JIT techniques.

Stackless Python - An enhanced version of the Python programming language.

Interactive Interpreter

Interactive Python interpreters (REPL).

bpython - A fancy interface to the Python interpreter.

Jupyter Notebook (IPython) - A rich toolkit to help you make the most out of using Python interactively. awesome-jupyter

ptpython - Advanced Python REPL built on top of the python-prompt-toolkit.

Internationalization

Libraries for working with i18n.

Babel - An internationalization library for Python.

PyICU - A wrapper of International Components for Unicode C++ library (ICU).

Job Scheduler

Libraries for scheduling jobs.

Airflow - Airflow is a platform to programmatically author, schedule and monitor workflows.

APScheduler - A light but powerful in-process task scheduler that lets you schedule functions.

django-schedule - A calendaring app for Django.

doit - A task runner and build tool.

gunnery - Multipurpose task execution tool for distributed systems with web-based interface.

Joblib - A set of tools to provide lightweight pipelining in Python.

Plan - Writing crontab file in Python like a charm.

Prefect - A modern workflow orchestration framework that makes it easy to build, schedule and monitor robust data pipelines.

schedule - Python job scheduling for humans.

Spiff - A powerful workflow engine implemented in pure Python.

TaskFlow - A Python library that helps to make task execution easy, consistent and reliable.

Logging

Libraries for generating and working with logs.

logbook - Logging replacement for Python.

logging - (Python standard library) Logging facility for Python.

loguru - Library which aims to bring enjoyable logging in Python.

sentry-python - Sentry SDK for Python.

structlog - Structured logging made easy.

Machine Learning

Libraries for Machine Learning. Also see awesome-machine-learning.

gym - A toolkit for developing and comparing reinforcement learning algorithms.

H2O - Open Source Fast Scalable Machine Learning Platform.

Metrics - Machine learning evaluation metrics.

NuPIC - Numenta Platform for Intelligent Computing.

scikit-learn - The most popular Python library for Machine Learning.

Spark ML - Apache Spark's scalable Machine Learning library.

vowpal_porpoise - A lightweight Python wrapper for Vowpal Wabbit.

xgboost - A scalable, portable, and distributed gradient boosting library.

MindsDB - MindsDB is an open source AI layer for existing databases that allows you to effortlessly develop, train and deploy state-of-the-art machine learning models using standard queries.

Microsoft Windows

Python programming on Microsoft Windows.

Python(x,y) - Scientific-applications-oriented Python Distribution based on Qt and Spyder.

pythonlibs - Unofficial Windows binaries for Python extension packages.

PythonNet - Python Integration with the .NET Common Language Runtime (CLR).

PyWin32 - Python Extensions for Windows.

WinPython - Portable development environment for Windows 7/8.

Miscellaneous

Useful libraries or tools that don't fit in the categories above.

blinker - A fast Python in-process signal/event dispatching system.

boltons - A set of pure-Python utilities.

itsdangerous - Various helpers to pass trusted data to untrusted environments.

magenta - A tool to generate music and art using artificial intelligence.

pluginbase - A simple but flexible plugin system for Python.

tryton - A general purpose business framework.

Natural Language Processing

Libraries for working with human languages.

General gensim - Topic Modeling for Humans. langid.py - Stand-alone language identification system. nltk - A leading platform for building Python programs to work with human language data. pattern - A web mining module. polyglot - Natural language pipeline supporting hundreds of languages. pytext - A natural language modeling framework based on PyTorch. PyTorch-NLP - A toolkit enabling rapid deep learning NLP prototyping for research. spacy - A library for industrial-strength natural language processing in Python and Cython. Stanza - The Stanford NLP Group's official Python library, supporting 60+ languages.

Chinese funNLP - A collection of tools and datasets for Chinese NLP. jieba - The most popular Chinese text segmentation library. pkuseg-python - A toolkit for Chinese word segmentation in various domains. snownlp - A library for processing Chinese text.



Network Virtualization

Tools and libraries for Virtual Networking and SDN (Software Defined Networking).

mininet - A popular network emulator and API written in Python.

napalm - Cross-vendor API to manipulate network devices.

pox - A Python-based SDN control applications, such as OpenFlow SDN controllers.

News Feed

Libraries for building user's activities.

django-activity-stream - Generating generic activity streams from the actions on your site.

Stream Framework - Building news feed and notification systems using Cassandra and Redis.

ORM

Libraries that implement Object-Relational Mapping or data mapping techniques.

Relational Databases Django Models - The Django ORM. SQLAlchemy - The Python SQL Toolkit and Object Relational Mapper. awesome-sqlalchemy dataset - Store Python dicts in a database - works with SQLite, MySQL, and PostgreSQL. orator - The Orator ORM provides a simple yet beautiful ActiveRecord implementation. orm - An async ORM. peewee - A small, expressive ORM. pony - ORM that provides a generator-oriented interface to SQL. pydal - A pure Python Database Abstraction Layer.

NoSQL Databases hot-redis - Rich Python data types for Redis. mongoengine - A Python Object-Document-Mapper for working with MongoDB. PynamoDB - A Pythonic interface for Amazon DynamoDB. redisco - A Python Library for Simple Models and Containers Persisted in Redis.



Package Management

Libraries for package and dependency management.

pip - The package installer for Python. pip-tools - A set of tools to keep your pinned Python dependencies fresh. PyPI

conda - Cross-platform, Python-agnostic binary package manager.

poetry - Python dependency management and packaging made easy.

Package Repositories

Local PyPI repository server and proxies.

bandersnatch - PyPI mirroring tool provided by Python Packaging Authority (PyPA).

devpi - PyPI server and packaging/testing/release tool.

localshop - Local PyPI server (custom packages and auto-mirroring of pypi).

warehouse - Next generation Python Package Repository (PyPI).

Penetration Testing

Frameworks and tools for penetration testing.

fsociety - A Penetration testing framework.

setoolkit - A toolkit for social engineering.

sqlmap - Automatic SQL injection and database takeover tool.

Permissions

Libraries that allow or deny users access to data or functionality.

django-guardian - Implementation of per object permissions for Django 1.2+

django-rules - A tiny but powerful app providing object-level permissions to Django, without requiring a database.

Processes

Libraries for starting and communicating with OS processes.

delegator.py - Subprocesses for Humans 2.0.

sarge - Yet another wrapper for subprocess.

sh - A full-fledged subprocess replacement for Python.

Recommender Systems

Libraries for building recommender systems.

annoy - Approximate Nearest Neighbors in C++/Python optimized for memory usage.

fastFM - A library for Factorization Machines.

implicit - A fast Python implementation of collaborative filtering for implicit datasets.

libffm - A library for Field-aware Factorization Machine (FFM).

lightfm - A Python implementation of a number of popular recommendation algorithms.

spotlight - Deep recommender models using PyTorch.

Surprise - A scikit for building and analyzing recommender systems.

tensorrec - A Recommendation Engine Framework in TensorFlow.

Refactoring

Refactoring tools and libraries for Python

Bicycle Repair Man - Bicycle Repair Man, a refactoring tool for Python.

Bowler - Safe code refactoring for modern Python.

Rope - Rope is a python refactoring library.

RESTful API

Libraries for building RESTful APIs.

Django django-rest-framework - A powerful and flexible toolkit to build web APIs. django-tastypie - Creating delicious APIs for Django apps.

Flask eve - REST API framework powered by Flask, MongoDB and good intentions. flask-api - Browsable Web APIs for Flask. flask-restful - Quickly building REST APIs for Flask.

Pyramid cornice - A RESTful framework for Pyramid.

Framework agnostic apistar - A smart Web API framework, designed for Python 3. falcon - A high-performance framework for building cloud APIs and web app backends. fastapi - A modern, fast, web framework for building APIs with Python 3.6+ based on standard Python type hints. hug - A Python 3 framework for cleanly exposing APIs. sandman2 - Automated REST APIs for existing database-driven systems. sanic - A Python 3.6+ web server and web framework that's written to go fast. vibora - Fast, efficient and asynchronous Web framework inspired by Flask.



Robotics

Libraries for robotics.

PythonRobotics - This is a compilation of various robotics algorithms with visualizations.

rospy - This is a library for ROS (Robot Operating System).

RPC Servers

RPC-compatible servers.

RPyC (Remote Python Call) - A transparent and symmetric RPC library for Python

zeroRPC - zerorpc is a flexible RPC implementation based on ZeroMQ and MessagePack.

Science

Libraries for scientific computing. Also see Python-for-Scientists.

astropy - A community Python library for Astronomy.

bcbio-nextgen - Providing best-practice pipelines for fully automated high throughput sequencing analysis.

bccb - Collection of useful code related to biological analysis.

Biopython - Biopython is a set of freely available tools for biological computation.

cclib - A library for parsing and interpreting the results of computational chemistry packages.

Colour - Implementing a comprehensive number of colour theory transformations and algorithms.

Karate Club - Unsupervised machine learning toolbox for graph structured data.

NetworkX - A high-productivity software for complex networks.

NIPY - A collection of neuroimaging toolkits.

NumPy - A fundamental package for scientific computing with Python.

ObsPy - A Python toolbox for seismology.

Open Babel - A chemical toolbox designed to speak the many languages of chemical data.

PyDy - Short for Python Dynamics, used to assist with workflow in the modeling of dynamic motion.

PyMC - Markov Chain Monte Carlo sampling toolkit.

QuTiP - Quantum Toolbox in Python.

RDKit - Cheminformatics and Machine Learning Software.

SciPy - A Python-based ecosystem of open-source software for mathematics, science, and engineering.

SimPy - A process-based discrete-event simulation framework.

statsmodels - Statistical modeling and econometrics in Python.

SymPy - A Python library for symbolic mathematics.

Zipline - A Pythonic algorithmic trading library.

Search

Libraries and software for indexing and performing search queries on data.

django-haystack - Modular search for Django.

elasticsearch-dsl-py - The official high-level Python client for Elasticsearch.

elasticsearch-py - The official low-level Python client for Elasticsearch.

pysolr - A lightweight Python wrapper for Apache Solr.

whoosh - A fast, pure Python search engine library.

Serialization

Libraries for serializing complex data types

marshmallow - A lightweight library for converting complex objects to and from simple Python datatypes.

pysimdjson - A Python bindings for simdjson.

python-rapidjson - A Python wrapper around RapidJSON.

ultrajson - A fast JSON decoder and encoder written in C with Python bindings.

Serverless Frameworks

Frameworks for developing serverless Python code.

python-lambda - A toolkit for developing and deploying Python code in AWS Lambda.

Zappa - A tool for deploying WSGI applications on AWS Lambda and API Gateway.

Shell

Shells based on Python.

xonsh - A Python-powered, cross-platform, Unix-gazing shell language and command prompt.

Specific Formats Processing

Libraries for parsing and manipulating specific text formats.

General tablib - A module for Tabular Datasets in XLS, CSV, JSON, YAML.

Office docxtpl - Editing a docx document by jinja2 template openpyxl - A library for reading and writing Excel 2010 xlsx/xlsm/xltx/xltm files. pyexcel - Providing one API for reading, manipulating and writing csv, ods, xls, xlsx and xlsm files. python-docx - Reads, queries and modifies Microsoft Word 2007/2008 docx files. python-pptx - Python library for creating and updating PowerPoint (.pptx) files. unoconv - Convert between any document format supported by LibreOffice/OpenOffice. XlsxWriter - A Python module for creating Excel .xlsx files. xlwings - A BSD-licensed library that makes it easy to call Python from Excel and vice versa. xlwt / xlrd - Writing and reading data and formatting information from Excel files.

PDF PDFMiner - A tool for extracting information from PDF documents. PyPDF2 - A library capable of splitting, merging and transforming PDF pages. ReportLab - Allowing Rapid creation of rich PDF documents.

Markdown Mistune - Fastest and full featured pure Python parsers of Markdown. Python-Markdown - A Python implementation of John Gruber’s Markdown.

YAML PyYAML - YAML implementations for Python.

CSV csvkit - Utilities for converting to and working with CSV.

Archive unp - A command line tool that can unpack archives easily.



Static Site Generator

Static site generator is a software that takes some text + templates as input and produces HTML files on the output.

lektor - An easy to use static CMS and blog engine.

mkdocs - Markdown friendly documentation generator.

makesite - Simple, lightweight, and magic-free static site/blog generator (< 130 lines).

nikola - A static website and blog generator.

pelican - Static site generator that supports Markdown and reST syntax.

Tagging

Libraries for tagging items.

django-taggit - Simple tagging for Django.

Task Queues

Libraries for working with task queues.

celery - An asynchronous task queue/job queue based on distributed message passing.

dramatiq - A fast and reliable background task processing library for Python 3.

huey - Little multi-threaded task queue.

mrq - A distributed worker task queue in Python using Redis & gevent.

rq - Simple job queues for Python.

Template Engine

Libraries and tools for templating and lexing.

Genshi - Python templating toolkit for generation of web-aware output.

Jinja2 - A modern and designer friendly templating language.

Mako - Hyperfast and lightweight templating for the Python platform.

Testing

Libraries for testing codebases and generating test data.

Testing Frameworks hypothesis - Hypothesis is an advanced Quickcheck style property based testing library. nose2 - The successor to nose , based on `unittest2. pytest - A mature full-featured Python testing tool. Robot Framework - A generic test automation framework. unittest - (Python standard library) Unit testing framework.

Test Runners green - A clean, colorful test runner. mamba - The definitive testing tool for Python. Born under the banner of BDD. tox - Auto builds and tests distributions in multiple Python versions

GUI / Web Testing locust - Scalable user load testing tool written in Python. PyAutoGUI - PyAutoGUI is a cross-platform GUI automation Python module for human beings. Schemathesis - A tool for automatic property-based testing of web applications built with Open API / Swagger specifications. Selenium - Python bindings for Selenium WebDriver. sixpack - A language-agnostic A/B Testing framework. splinter - Open source tool for testing web applications.

Mock doublex - Powerful test doubles framework for Python. freezegun - Travel through time by mocking the datetime module. httmock - A mocking library for requests for Python 2.6+ and 3.2+. httpretty - HTTP request mock tool for Python. mock - (Python standard library) A mocking and patching library. mocket - A socket mock framework with gevent/asyncio/SSL support. responses - A utility library for mocking out the requests Python library. VCR.py - Record and replay HTTP interactions on your tests.

Object Factories factory_boy - A test fixtures replacement for Python. mixer - Another fixtures replacement. Supports Django, Flask, SQLAlchemy, Peewee and etc. model_mommy - Creating random fixtures for testing in Django.

Code Coverage coverage - Code coverage measurement.

Fake Data fake2db - Fake database generator. faker - A Python package that generates fake data. mimesis - is a Python library that help you generate fake data. radar - Generate random datetime / time.



Text Processing

Libraries for parsing and manipulating plain texts.

General chardet - Python 2/3 compatible character encoding detector. difflib - (Python standard library) Helpers for computing deltas. ftfy - Makes Unicode text less broken and more consistent automagically. fuzzywuzzy - Fuzzy String Matching. Levenshtein - Fast computation of Levenshtein distance and string similarity. pangu.py - Paranoid text spacing. pyfiglet - An implementation of figlet written in Python. pypinyin - Convert Chinese hanzi (漢字) to pinyin (拼音). textdistance - Compute distance between sequences with 30+ algorithms. unidecode - ASCII transliterations of Unicode text.

Slugify awesome-slugify - A Python slugify library that can preserve unicode. python-slugify - A Python slugify library that translates unicode to ASCII. unicode-slugify - A slugifier that generates unicode slugs with Django as a dependency.

Unique identifiers hashids - Implementation of hashids in Python. shortuuid - A generator library for concise, unambiguous and URL-safe UUIDs.

Parser ply - Implementation of lex and yacc parsing tools for Python. pygments - A generic syntax highlighter. pyparsing - A general purpose framework for generating parsers. python-nameparser - Parsing human names into their individual components. python-phonenumbers - Parsing, formatting, storing and validating international phone numbers. python-user-agents - Browser user agent parser. sqlparse - A non-validating SQL parser.



Third-party APIs

Libraries for accessing third party services APIs. Also see List of Python API Wrappers and Libraries.

apache-libcloud - One Python library for all clouds.

boto3 - Python interface to Amazon Web Services.

django-wordpress - WordPress models and views for Django.

facebook-sdk - Facebook Platform Python SDK.

google-api-python-client - Google APIs Client Library for Python.

gspread - Google Spreadsheets Python API.

twython - A Python wrapper for the Twitter API.

URL Manipulation

Libraries for parsing URLs.

furl - A small Python library that makes parsing and manipulating URLs easy.

purl - A simple, immutable URL class with a clean API for interrogation and manipulation.

pyshorteners - A pure Python URL shortening lib.

webargs - A friendly library for parsing HTTP request arguments with built-in support for popular web frameworks.

Video

Libraries for manipulating video and GIFs.

moviepy - A module for script-based movie editing with many formats, including animated GIFs.

scikit-video - Video processing routines for SciPy.

vidgear - Most Powerful multi-threaded Video Processing framework.

Web Asset Management

Tools for managing, compressing and minifying website assets.

django-compressor - Compresses linked and inline JavaScript or CSS into a single cached file.

django-pipeline - An asset packaging library for Django.

django-storages - A collection of custom storage back ends for Django.

fanstatic - Packages, optimizes, and serves static file dependencies as Python packages.

fileconveyor - A daemon to detect and sync files to CDNs, S3 and FTP.

flask-assets - Helps you integrate webassets into your Flask app.

webassets - Bundles, optimizes, and manages unique cache-busting URLs for static resources.

Web Content Extracting

Libraries for extracting web contents.

html2text - Convert HTML to Markdown-formatted text.

lassie - Web Content Retrieval for Humans.

micawber - A small library for extracting rich content from URLs.

newspaper - News extraction, article extraction and content curation in Python.

python-readability - Fast Python port of arc90's readability tool.

requests-html - Pythonic HTML Parsing for Humans.

sumy - A module for automatic summarization of text documents and HTML pages.

textract - Extract text from any document, Word, PowerPoint, PDFs, etc.

toapi - Every web site provides APIs.

Web Crawling

Libraries to automate web scraping.

cola - A distributed crawling framework.

feedparser - Universal feed parser.

grab - Site scraping framework.

MechanicalSoup - A Python library for automating interaction with websites.

portia - Visual scraping for Scrapy.

pyspider - A powerful spider system.

robobrowser - A simple, Pythonic library for browsing the web without a standalone web browser.

scrapy - A fast high-level screen scraping and web crawling framework.

Web Frameworks

Traditional full stack web frameworks. Also see RESTful API.

Synchronous Django - The most popular web framework in Python. awesome-django awesome-django Flask - A microframework for Python. awesome-flask Pyramid - A small, fast, down-to-earth, open source Python web framework. awesome-pyramid Masonite - The modern and developer centric Python web framework.

Asynchronous Tornado - A web framework and asynchronous networking library.



WebSocket

Libraries for working with WebSocket.

autobahn-python - WebSocket & WAMP for Python on Twisted and asyncio.

channels - Developer-friendly asynchrony for Django.

websockets - A library for building WebSocket servers and clients with a focus on correctness and simplicity.

WSGI Servers

WSGI-compatible web servers.

bjoern - Asynchronous, very fast and written in C.

gunicorn - Pre-forked, ported from Ruby's Unicorn project.

uWSGI - A project aims at developing a full stack for building hosting services, written in C.

waitress - Multi-threaded, powers Pyramid.

werkzeug - A WSGI utility library for Python that powers Flask and can easily be embedded into your own projects.

